Two LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Two militants belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

A police spokesman said that based on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in village Kilbal area of Shopian in south Kashmir, a cordon-and-search operation was launched.

''During the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,” he said.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said.

The Resistance Front (TRF) is a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

He identified them as Sameer Ahmad Shah, a resident of Dhangam in Shopian, and Rayees Ahmad Mir of Pulwama.

''As per police records, both the killed terrorists were part of group involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities,” he said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, the spokesman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)