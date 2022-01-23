Four injured in roof collapse following rains in Shamli
A roof of a house collapsed following rains in Shamli district, leaving four members of a family injured, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday in Ghari Hasanpur village.
Police said the injured were rushed to a hospital.
A revenue team has visited the spot to assess the damage.
