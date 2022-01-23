Stowaway survives in nose wheel of freight flight from South Africa to Netherlands -police

A stowaway was discovered in the wheel section under the front of a freight plane that arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport from South Africa on Sunday, Dutch military police said.

"The man is doing well considering the circumstances and has been taken to a hospital," the police, who are in charge of Dutch border control, said in a statement.

The police said they were investigating the incident but gave no further details and did not name the airline.

