Left Menu

United States calls for immediate release of Burkina Faso president

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 02:36 IST
United States calls for immediate release of Burkina Faso president
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department on Monday said it was aware of reports that Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore had been detained by the military but that it was "too soon" to characterize developments in the West African country. "We call for the immediate release of President Kabore and other government officials and for members of the security forces to respect Burkina Faso's constitution and civilian leadership," State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

"We urge all sides in this fluid situation to remain calm and to seek dialogue as a means to resolve grievances," Price continued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
4
Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022