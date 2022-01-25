Left Menu

Dacoits loot copper from industrial unit in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-01-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 09:55 IST
Dacoits loot copper from industrial unit in Thane district
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A gang of armed dacoits looted copper worth Rs 40 lakh from a company at Lahe village in Shahapur taluka in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. A police officer said that at least 12 dacoits stormed into the company on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. They tied up security guards and loaded copper on vehicles brought by them before fleeing. Nobody was injured in the incident. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

