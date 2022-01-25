Left Menu

Hindu Munnani women's wing holds protest seeking justice in teen girl suicide case

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 19:57 IST
Hindu Munnani women's wing holds protest seeking justice in teen girl suicide case
  • Country:
  • India

The women's wing of Hindu Munnani on Tuesday staged a demonstration here seeking justice for the teenage girl who died by suicide on January 19 in Thanjavur.

The 17-year old student from Ariyalur died by suicide allegedly due to 'torture' by the school to convert to Christianity.

With their eyes covered with black cloths and holding earthen lamps, the women's wing of the outfit assembled in front of Siddhi Vinayagar Temple and raised slogans against the school management demanding the government take stringent action against it.

They also held placards seeking to close down Christian management schools in the state that are indulging in 'conversion activities' and to take action against senior police officials trying to protect the school management.

The outfit had already sought a probe by the CBI or NIA in the case to ensure the truth comes out. It has alleged that TN police officials have presumed that there was no conversion angle in the case even before completing their investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022