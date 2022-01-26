Left Menu

2 held in Gurugram for vehicle theft

Police said the accused had informed them that the car was registered in Haryana. They said the accused had allegedly stolen the car from Model Town police station area in the capital.We have registered a case and are investigating, assistant sub-inspector Manjeet Singh said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:04 IST
2 held in Gurugram for vehicle theft
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram Police arrested two youths on charges of robbing a car and also recovered the vehicle, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the police on Tuesday stopped the sedan near Bajghera underpass on Dwarka Expressway on suspicion as the number plate on its front end was missing.

Though the accused Rizwan, a resident of Alipur village in Delhi and Mohammad Jani from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, said the number plate may have fallen during the drive, they could not produce the documents of the vehicle. Police said the accused had informed them that the car was registered in Haryana. However, upon checking the chassis, they learned that it was a vehicle registered in Uttar Pradesh.

On further verification, the police said the original owner of the vehicle had filed a complaint of vehicle theft with the Delhi Crime Branch on January 21. They said the accused had allegedly stolen the car from Model Town police station area in the capital.

“We have registered a case and are investigating,” assistant sub-inspector Manjeet Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022