Sudan's sovereign council expresses concern about activity of foreign missions

Sudan's military-led sovereign council late on Thursday expressed concern about the activity of foreign diplomatic missions. The country's acting foreign minister gave the council a briefing on the "activities of some foreign missions in Khartoum that go against diplomatic norms and violate the country's sovereignty."

The statement did not give any more details on the activity. Following a takeover in October, Sudan's military leaders have been criticized by western nations who called for the restoration of civilian-led government and the end of a crackdown on protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)