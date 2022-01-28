PM Modi announces constitution of high-level review committee to further empower NCC cadets

Stating that the NCC alumni card that he had received last year has provided him immense strength in delivering upon his responsibilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that a high-level review committee has been formed to further empower the NCC cadets. "The training I got in NCC and the things I learned here have provided me immense strength in delivering upon my responsibilities. Recently, I had also received an NCC alumni card as well," PM Modi said while addressing NCC PM Rally at Cariappa Ground.

On November 19 last year, a former National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet Prime Minister Narendra Modi enrolled himself as the first 'NCC Alumni Association' member here during the culmination event of 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv'. "As the country walks ahead with a strengthened vision, we are taking steps to further empower the NCC as well. A high-level review committee has been formed. In the last 2 years, we've developed 1 lakh, new cadets, in the nation's border areas," he said.

Prime Minister further mentioned that as many as 90 universities across the countries have chosen the NCC as an elective subject. PM Modi said, "90 universities across the countries have chosen the NCC as an elective subject. The number of girl cadets here shows that India's ideas are changing. The nation needs your participation and service and there are immense opportunities for women in several sectors."

"Now the daughters of the country are taking admission in Sainik Schools. Women are getting huge responsibilities in the army. The daughters of the country are flying fighter planes in the Air Force. In such a situation, it should be our effort that more and more daughters should be included in NCC," he added. The rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.

