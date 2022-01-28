Madras HC directs police to file status report on land grab case against TN Speaker

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the police to submit a status report on a land grab case against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu.

The direction to the Tirunelveli CCB came on a petition from the complainant, who made land grabbing allegations against Appavu and prayed for a direction to the police to complete the investigation within a time frame and file a final report.

Based on his complaint, petitioner S Dhamotharan pointed out, FIR had been registered in 2019 but after that investigation was not proceeding.

Therefore the present petition.

