Left Menu

MP: Man beaten up for urinating in front of cow; one held

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-01-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 16:46 IST
MP: Man beaten up for urinating in front of cow; one held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested after he was caught on video beating up and abusing a person for allegedly urinating in front of a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Saturday. The Manak Chowk police arrested the accused Virendra Rathod on Friday night under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, an official said.

A video of Rathod beating up the victim identified as Saifuddin Patliwala for allegedly urinating in front of a cow went viral on social media, it was stated.

After the video went viral, the police tracked down the victim, and following a complaint from him, the accused was arrested, Manik Chowk police station in-charge Sachin Dabar said.

The purported video shows the victim apologising as the accused alleges that he had urinated in front of a cow. The accused proceeds to slap the victim, even as the latter apologised repeatedly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022