MP: Man beaten up for urinating in front of cow; one held

A man was arrested after he was caught on video beating up and abusing a person for allegedly urinating in front of a cow in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Saturday. The Manak Chowk police arrested the accused Virendra Rathod on Friday night under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, an official said.

A video of Rathod beating up the victim identified as Saifuddin Patliwala for allegedly urinating in front of a cow went viral on social media, it was stated.

After the video went viral, the police tracked down the victim, and following a complaint from him, the accused was arrested, Manik Chowk police station in-charge Sachin Dabar said.

The purported video shows the victim apologising as the accused alleges that he had urinated in front of a cow. The accused proceeds to slap the victim, even as the latter apologised repeatedly.

