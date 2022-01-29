Left Menu

Karnataka CM instructs impact assessment to ensure success of food parks

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed conducting impact assessment to ensure the success of state government-sponsored four food parks.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-01-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 18:19 IST
Karnataka CM instructs impact assessment to ensure success of food parks
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed conducting impact assessment to ensure the success of state government-sponsored four food parks. Speaking at a meeting to review the functioning of food Karnataka Limited, the chief minister instructed officials to oversee issues related to land acquisition, equity and infrastructure for setting up food parks in Bagalkot, Hiriyuru, Maluru and Jewargi.

A decision will be taken on providing a Rs 26 crore grant for Food Karnataka Limited to set up Food Parks after examining the proposal with the Finance department, Bommai said. Agriculture minister BC Patil, MP Shivakumar Udasi, MLC Y Narayanaswamy and senior officials were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022