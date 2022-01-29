Left Menu

PM Modi expresses condolences over Iqbal Singh's death

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura and said "he will be remembered for his efforts to spread education among youngsters." Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote "Pained by the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh. He will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters."

"He tirelessly worked towards furthering social empowerment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. May Waheguru blesses his soul," PM Modi said in a tweet. Former IPS officer from Punjab, Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura took charge as the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities in September 2021.

Lalpura was the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Punjab before taking over as Chairman of the Commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

