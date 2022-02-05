Record 22.4 kg of marijuana seized in Sikkim

The police have made the largest seizure of marijuana in a single raid in Sikkim's history when they confiscated 22.4 kg of the drug from a South district, an officer said. A 40-year-old man was arrested in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided his house in Khop village near Ravangla on Friday and seized the brown sugar, Superintendent of Police Thakur Thapa said.

The value of the drug is said to be around Rs 3 lakh in the local market.

