UK PM Johnson appoints Steve Barclay as chief of staff

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-02-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 23:34 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday appointed minister Steve Barclay as his new chief of staff.

"He will become the Prime Minister's new chief of staff, working directly with cabinet colleagues to ensure the prime minister's levelling up agenda is driven forward and delivered at maximum speed," Downing Street said in a statement.

