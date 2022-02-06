U-19 WC Final Scoreboard

India U-19 Innings: Angkrish Raghuvanshi c Horton b Boyden 0 Harnoor Singh c Horton b Aspinwall 21 Shaik Rasheed c Rew b Sales 50 Yash Dhull c Bell b Sales 17 Nishant Sindhu not out 50 Raj Bawa c Prest b Boyden 35 Kaushal Tambe c Rehan Ahmed b Aspinwall 1 Dinesh Bana not out 13 Extras: (W-8) 8 Total: (For 6 wickets in 47.4 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/49 3/95 4/97 5/164 6/176 Bowling: Joshua Boyden 7-1-24-2, James Sales 7.4-0-51-2, Tom Prest 10-1-29-0, Rehan Ahmed 10-2-32-0, Thomas Aspinwall 9-0-42-2, Jacob Bethell 4-0-17-0.

