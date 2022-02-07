Police inspector arrested for demanding bribe to make arrests in SC/ST case

A police inspector was arrested in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Monday for accepting a bribe to arrest the accused in an SC/ST case, the Vigilance directorate said.

Acting on a complaint, a trap was laid and the inspector of Narsinghpur police station was caught red handed in his office accepting the Rs 20000 bribe.

The police officer had demanded the money to arrest the accused in a case lodged in September under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the directorate said.

Simultaneous searches were later launched at Gardia’s residential house in Sambalpur and few other places.

A case has been lodged under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and investigation is on, it added.

