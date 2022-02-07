Left Menu

Police inspector arrested for demanding bribe to make arrests in SC/ST case

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:01 IST
Police inspector arrested for demanding bribe to make arrests in SC/ST case
  • Country:
  • India

A police inspector was arrested in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Monday for accepting a bribe to arrest the accused in an SC/ST case, the Vigilance directorate said.

Acting on a complaint, a trap was laid and the inspector of Narsinghpur police station was caught red handed in his office accepting the Rs 20000 bribe.

The police officer had demanded the money to arrest the accused in a case lodged in September under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the directorate said.

Simultaneous searches were later launched at Gardia’s residential house in Sambalpur and few other places.

A case has been lodged under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and investigation is on, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022