Rural elections: Odisha bans sell, storage of liquor on poll days

The Odisha government on Monday asked the authorities of all districts to ban the sale of liquor and declare the polling days for the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections as “Dry Day”. In a letter to all district collectors, state Excise Commissioner Ashish Singh said the order seeks to check allurement of voters through alcohol and it will also be applicable on days of re-poll, if any.

Stating that no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments will be permitted to sell or serve alcohol on polling days on February 16, 18, 20,22 and 24. This is also applicable to non-propriety clubs, star hotels/restaurants and even those issued different categories of licence for possession and supply of liquor. Individuals have been barred from storing liquor during this period, the order said.

The ban will be applicable to all kinds of alcohol like foreign liquor, Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor.

Singh said the ‘Dry Day’ will be in force during the period of 48 hours preceding the poll up to the day following the poll day. The decision will be in force in areas where re-polling will be held.

Meanwhile, the excise department said that as many as 832 people have been arrested and liquor and ganja worth Rs 3 crore have been seized last week.

