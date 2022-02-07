Left Menu

Rural elections: Odisha bans sell, storage of liquor on poll days

In a letter to all district collectors, state Excise Commissioner Ashish Singh said the order seeks to check allurement of voters through alcohol and it will also be applicable on days of re-poll, if any.Stating that no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments will be permitted to sell or serve alcohol on polling days on February 16, 18, 20,22 and 24.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 07-02-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 22:56 IST
Rural elections: Odisha bans sell, storage of liquor on poll days
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government on Monday asked the authorities of all districts to ban the sale of liquor and declare the polling days for the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections as “Dry Day”. In a letter to all district collectors, state Excise Commissioner Ashish Singh said the order seeks to check allurement of voters through alcohol and it will also be applicable on days of re-poll, if any.

Stating that no liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs and other establishments will be permitted to sell or serve alcohol on polling days on February 16, 18, 20,22 and 24. This is also applicable to non-propriety clubs, star hotels/restaurants and even those issued different categories of licence for possession and supply of liquor. Individuals have been barred from storing liquor during this period, the order said.

The ban will be applicable to all kinds of alcohol like foreign liquor, Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and country liquor.

Singh said the ‘Dry Day’ will be in force during the period of 48 hours preceding the poll up to the day following the poll day. The decision will be in force in areas where re-polling will be held.

Meanwhile, the excise department said that as many as 832 people have been arrested and liquor and ganja worth Rs 3 crore have been seized last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022