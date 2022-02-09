U.S. vice presidents husband ushered out of event after reported security threat
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 01:29 IST
Doug Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, was ushered out of an event at a Washington, D.C., school by security forces after a security threat was reported on Tuesday.
Emhoff's staff informed reporters that the threat was reported by the school to secret service.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
