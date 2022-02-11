Left Menu

Mahindra Holidays signs RE100, EP100 with The Climate Group; targets to run fully on RE by 2050

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 18:49 IST
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India on Friday said it has signed RE100 (Renewable Energy) and EP100 (Energy Productivity), led by The Climate Group, in order to achieve its target to run on 100 per cent renewable energy by 2050 and to double its energy productivity by 2030.

''Ever since the inception of the company, we have aimed to uplift the people and the environment that our resorts are associated with, and we will continue to do so.

''It is a matter of pride to share that we were the first hospitality company that has signed both RE100 and EP100, a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to sustainability,'' Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Chief Resort Officer Miguel Munoz said in a statement.

The Climate Group is a non-profit organisation that works with business and government leaders around the world to address climate change. The group has programmes focusing on renewable energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The importance of sustainable tourism has increased a great deal in the past two years, with COVID-19 putting the priorities of mankind into perspective, Munoz added.

To meet these targets, the brand has incorporated a host of sustainable practices at its resorts in the areas of solar installations, energy saving, water conservation, waste recycling and biodiversity.

