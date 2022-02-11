Left Menu

MP: Health official caught taking bribe of Rs 10,000 in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-02-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:58 IST
MP: Health official caught taking bribe of Rs 10,000 in Bhopal
  • Country:
  • India

A civic health official was caught on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a trader for permitting him to sell plastic bags in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, an official said. Ajay Shravan, an assistant health officer of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 per month from a trader for permitting him to run his plastic bag business, said Manu Vyas, superintendent of police, Lokayukta.

The trader then tipped off the anti-corruption agency, he said.

Sharavan's assistant, cleanliness supervisor Satish Tank was called at the railway station to collect the bribe amount and the moment he took the money, the Lokayukta team caught him red-handed, the official said.

A search was later conducted at the accused official's house, where the police found household goods worth Rs 32.89 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 2.28 lakh and Rs 12,290 cash, he said.

A case was registered against the official under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations are underway, the official added.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Urban Administration and Development Minister Bhupendra Singh directed that both the accused officials be suspended, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022