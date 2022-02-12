Russia calls in U.S. military attache over submarine incident - RIA
Russia's defence ministry summoned the U.S. military attache on Saturday after complaining of an incident in which it said a U.S. submarine violated its territorial waters in the far east, the RIA news agency reported.
The Russian military said earlier it had used "appropriate means" to make the U.S. submarine leave Russian waters after the vessel ignored a request to leave.
