Two drug peddlers wanted in Mumbai case held from Dhule

Two drug peddlers were nabbed from Maharashtras Dhule district days after 23 kg ganja was seized from Mumbai, an official said on Saturday. Earlier this week, officials of the Dindoshi police station had arrested three persons with 23 kg cannabis, he said, adding that the names of the duo were revealed during the interrogation of the trio.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 23:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two drug peddlers were nabbed from Maharashtra's Dhule district days after 23 kg ganja was seized from Mumbai, an official said on Saturday. The duo was brought to Dindoshi in Mumbai for interrogation, he said. Earlier this week, officials of the Dindoshi police station had arrested three persons with 23 kg cannabis, he said, adding that the names of the duo were revealed during the interrogation of the trio. He said the two peddlers are working for a syndicate involved in the distribution and transportation of drugs. He said a few more persons are likely to be arrested by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

