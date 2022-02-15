BRIEF-U.S. Is Closing Kyiv Embassy, Relocating Diplomatic Operations To Western Ukraine - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 00:21 IST
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
* U.S. IS CLOSING KYIV EMBASSY, RELOCATING DIPLOMATIC OPERATIONS TO WESTERN UKRAINE- WSJ
* U.S STATE DEPARTMENT ORDERS DESTRUCTION OF COMPUTER EQUIPMENT AMID WARNINGS OF RUSSIAN INVASION - WSJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- KYIV EMBASSY
- Feb 14
- STATE DEPARTMENT
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-N.Korea tests biggest missile since 2017, U.S. calls for talks
U.S. prosecutors reach hate-crime plea deals in Ahmaud Arbery murder -court filings
Kremlin says no date set for response to U.S., NATO proposals
Biden to talk Ukraine energy shock, Iran with Qatar's emir -U.S. officials
U.S. prosecutors reach hate-crime plea deals in Ahmaud Arbery murder -court filings