Americans should leave Belarus immediately -U.S. State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2022 07:34 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 07:34 IST
American citizens should leave Belarus immediately due to the buildup of Russian troops along Belarus' border with Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.
