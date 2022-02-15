Left Menu

U.S. asks Honduras to extradite ex-president Hernandez - govt source, CNN

The United States requested the Honduran government to extradite former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a senior Honduran government source said on Monday, as CNN published what appeared to be a government document about the move.

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 15-02-2022 09:24 IST
The United States requested the Honduran government to extradite former President Juan Orlando Hernandez, a senior Honduran government source said on Monday, as CNN published what appeared to be a government document about the move. The Honduran official, who sought anonymity as they were not allowed to speak to media on the subject, told Reuters the United States "requested the provisional arrest of former president Juan Orlando Hernández for extradition purposes".

CNN Espanol also reported the request was for Hernandez. The U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa and the government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

