Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra released on bail

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 15-02-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:45 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra released on bail
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was released from jail here on Tuesday evening after fulfilling bail conditions pronounced by the Allahabad High Court.

He has been released from jail after completion of procedure, Lakhimpur Kheri Jail Superintendent P P Singh told reporters.

Ashish Mishra was lodged in the jail here since October last year in the case related to the killing of four farmers in the violence that had erupted in course of farmers agitation in Tikonia in the district.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had last week granted bail to Ashish Mishra in the case that had grabbed national headlines. PTI COR SNS CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022