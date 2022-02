Russia plans navy drills in Mediterranean - reports

Russia plans navy drills in the Mediterranean and has moved bombers and hypersonic missile-equipped jets to its base in Syria, Russia's RIA and TASS news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The drills will involve several Russian fleets and take part in the eastern part of the Mediterranean, they cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia announced plans for a similar exercise in the Barents Sea.

