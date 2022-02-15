Russia ready to continue talks with West on missiles, says Putin

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia was prepared to continue dialogue on missiles and other security issues with the West, speaking in Moscow with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Tensions in Europe have run high in recent weeks on Western fears Russia may invade neighbouring Ukraine, which Moscow denied is its intention. Russia said on Tuesday some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine.

