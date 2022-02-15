Left Menu

Leopardess found dead in Chandrapur district

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 15-02-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 22:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A leopardess was found dead in a pond located in the vicinity of a coal mine in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, a senior forest department officer said.

The carcass was found in the Durgapur area of Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), he said.

According to local residents, leopards have been often spotted in the vicinity of the coal mine operated by WCL which also has a pond.

The leopardess might have accidentally fallen into the water body and died, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

