BRIEF-EMA Publishes New Safety Updates For COVID-19 Vaccines

European Medicines Agency:

* EMA: EMA PUBLISHED NEW SAFETY UPDATES FOR COVID-19 VACCINES: 17/02/2022

* EMA: STARTED FURTHER ASSESSMENT OF MENSTRUAL DISORDERS FOLLOWING USE OF MRNA VACCINES WITH FOCUS ON HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING, ABSENCE OF MENSTRUATION

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)