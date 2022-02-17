Russia expels deputy U.S. ambassador, Washington to respond - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 19:24 IST
Russia has expelled deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman and Washington will respond to the move, the RIA news agency cited the U.S. embassy in Moscow as saying on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear what justification Moscow gave for the expulsion.
