IAF and RAFO to participate in Eastern Bridge-VI at AFS Jodhpur

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 20:27 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@IAF_MCC)
The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) are scheduled to participate in a bilateral exercise named Eastern Bridge-VI from 21 to 25 February 2022 at Air Force Station Jodhpur. This would be the sixth edition of the exercise. It will provide an opportunity to enhance operational capability and interoperability between the two Air Forces.

Various senior dignitaries are planned to visit Air Force Station Jodhpur during this exercise.

(With Inputs from PIB)

