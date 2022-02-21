Provided info sought by ED, says Indiabulls Housing Fin

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on Monday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought some information about certain clients, and the matter relates to an old FIR filed against the company by one individual with ''malicious'' intent.

''Enforcement Directorate has sought some information regarding certain clients and the matter originates from ECIR No. 07/HUI/2021 filed by ED on the basis of FIR lodged in village Wada, Palghar, Maharashtra in April, 2021,'' Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company and its officials have provided the data of clients to the government probe agency, it added.

The company said the ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) registered by ED stems out of an FIR filed by one Ashutosh Kamble, who is part of a long-running extortion and blackmail racket against the firm.

''The FIR is a copy-and-paste of earlier several patently false, vexatious and malicious complaints that the blackmailers have been circulating for last 3 years now, a similar allegations petition under the name of Abhay Yadav was dismissed by Supreme Court in 2019,'' the company said.

In April last year, the company had moved the Bombay High Court after knowing about an FIR against the firm. It said the court ''after casting serious doubts on the bonafide of the complainant'' and the circumstances behind the FIR, in its hearing stayed all investigation in the matter till the petition remains pending and is finally disposed of.

The company also said the FIR was nothing but a part of the long-running extortion and blackmail saga, and that the blackmailers who had been running the racket from Delhi were behind bars.

''They chose to rope in a Maharashtra based accomplice, and this complaint is only a copy paste of earlier several patently false and malicious complaints, including PIL, which is pending adjudication in Delhi High Court,'' it had said in a regulatory filing on April 28, 2021.

While the PIL is pending adjudication, the court has till date not made any adverse remark/observation against the company, it added.

However, it had said that the National Housing Bank (NHB) took cognisance of the allegations made in the PIL and appointed a Special Auditor to carry out detailed inspection of the company.

The audit was closed by levying monetary penalty for certain procedural lapses and operational shortcomings, the company said.

''Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has already examined the books of the company and the loans mentioned in the allegations, and has filed an affidavit in the court saying the loans have either been fully repaid or are standard,'' it said last year.

