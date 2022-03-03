Left Menu

Somali capital opens first horse riding stable in decades

Watching the training, mother of five Abshira Mohamed said she was happy to see an activity that inspired young people and entertained parents like her. Yahye Isse, 29, established his stable to offer riding lessons to the public and to eventually host competitions in Mogadishu between riders from the city and from the country's semi-autonomous regions.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 15:31 IST
Somali capital opens first horse riding stable in decades
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Somalia

On a tree-lined, unpaved road in Somalia's capital, people duck out of their homes to stare in awe at an unusual sight: two young men atop white horses, racing neck and neck, in training for what would be the city's first horse races in decades.

Slowly improving security has fuelled demand for sports and leisure activities – and horse-riding has proved a hit. Watching the training, mother of five Abshira Mohamed said she was happy to see an activity that inspired young people and entertained parents like her.

Yahye Isse, 29, established his stable to offer riding lessons to the public and to eventually host competitions in Mogadishu between riders from the city and from the country's semi-autonomous regions. The capital is still frequently hit by deadly suicide bombings by the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, which aims to topple the central government. The stable is a bet that instability will not worsen, said Isse.

"Horse races are meant for peaceful areas, not war zones," said Isse. "Children and the elderly love to see horses, they have a beauty that attracts people." During the era of military dictator Siad Barre, who was toppled in 1991, only police were taught horseback riding. But the new stable, which operates out of the Mogadishu stadium and is home to 14 horses, has attracted dozens of young Somalis who have signed up for lessons and dream of racing in international competitions one day.

More than 30 students have completed a six-month riding course at his stable, and Isse has eight full-time students currently enrolled, each paying $100 per month. Isse and his three fellow trainers do not earn a salary, he said, and he funds his school through his car hiring and land leasing business. He said he hoped the government would provide support to grow the stable and develop the sport further in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022