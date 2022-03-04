Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:05 IST
Four, including juvenile, held for stabbing two brothers in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Four people, including a juvenile, were apprehended for allegedly stabbing two brothers following an argument in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Friday.

On Thursday, information was received at Mangolpuri police station regarding a stabbing incident at Y-Block auto market in the area, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and found that the injured, Sunny and Bharat, who are brothers and residents of Sultanpuri, had already been taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, a senior police officer said.

It was found that both the victims and the accused -- Danish, Kasif, Fardeen and a juvenile -- worked in the auto market. There was a heated argument between the two sides and when Sunny and Bharat were going home after closing their shop, the accused attacked them with a knife and screwdrivers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

The victims sustained stab injuries. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the basis of Bharat's statement and an investigation taken up, he said.

Danish, Kasif and Fardeen have been arrested and the juvenile has been apprehended. Efforts are being made to recover the weapons used in the crime, the police said.

