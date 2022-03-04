Two ULFA(I) militants surrender with arms and ammunition in Assam

Two militants belonging to the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) outfit have surrendered with arms and ammunition in separate incidents in Tinsukia and Charaideo districts of Assam, a police release said on Friday.

A militant, identified as Robin Neog alias Dhoni Asom, surrendered with an HK-33 rifle, three magazines, 90 rounds of 5.56 mm cartridges and a grenade at the office of the Tinsukia superintendent of police on Thursday.

Another insurgent, identified as Niloytpal Tamuli alias Jagaran Asom, surrendered at the Charaideo SP office on Thursday with a 7.62 mm MQ 81 assault rifle, three magazines, 148 cartridges, 25.7 kg of RDX and eight batteries, it added.

