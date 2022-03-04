Germany's Scholz talks with Russia's Putin on the phone
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone and called on Moscow to halt all military actions immediately, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.
Scholz also called on Putin to allow access for humanitarian aid in areas where fighting was taking place, while the Russian president announced a third round of Russia-Ukraine talks this weekend, a government spokesperson said in a statement.
During the one-hour conversation, the leaders agreed to hold further talks soon, the spokesperson said.
