Hyderabad: Police nabs drug peddler; seizes ganja, cash worth Rs 3 lakhs

The Karkhana Police on Friday arrested one drug peddler who was also involved in house-breaking by night offences in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerate areas, according to Chandana Deepti, DCP, North Zone.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:36 IST
Visual of recovered gold and silver ornaments, and Ganja. Image Credit: ANI
The Karkhana Police on Friday arrested one drug peddler who was also involved in house-breaking by night offences in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerate areas, according to Chandana Deepti, DCP, North Zone. A total of 1.2 kg ganja and stolen property worth Rs 3,00,000 was seized from the possession of the accused.

The accused commits theft of gold and silver ornaments, mobiles, watches, and cash by breaking door locks of houses and temples at night times. On March 3, 2021, on credible information, Karkhana Police stated that the above accused identified as Md. Ahmed Pasha was in possession of Narcotic substances like Ganja and Hash Oil, Karkhana Police proceeded to the spot, apprehended the accused and recorded his detailed confession panchanama and seized the above Ganja, Hash Oil, Cash and one bike from his possession.

The accused is a habitual House burglar offender who was previously involved in 19 house burglary cases in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad Commissionerates. A PD Act was also initiated on the accused in the month of March 2018 by Bowenpally PS and was released on July 2, 2021, from Chanchalguda Jail and later committed the following cases. (ANI)

