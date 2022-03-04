DPIIT extends scheme for footwear, leather sector until FY26

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has notified continuation of a central sector scheme - Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme (IFLDP) - with an approved expenditure of Rs 1,700 crore till March 31, 2026.

The department will also constitute an empowered committee, a steering committee and an advisory committee to ensure effective implementation of the sub-schemes under IFLDP, according to a notification by the department.

IFLDP aims at encouraging development of infrastructure for the leather and footwear sector, addressing environment concerns specific to the leather and footwear sector, facilitating additional investments, employment generation and increase in production.

The six sub-schemes that would be implemented under IFLDP are - Sustainable Technology and Environmental Promotion (STEP); Integrated Development of Leather Sector (IDLS); Mega Leather, Footwear and Accessories Cluster Development (MLFACD); Establishment of Institutional Facilities; Brand Promotion of Indian Brands in Leather and Footwear Sector; and Development of Design Studios.

The ten-member empowered committee will be chaired by DPIIT secretary. It would also consists of representatives from NITI Ayog, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Department of Commerce, Ministry of MSME, and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The committee will monitor the implementation of Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme, it said.

The Steering Committee will be chaired by Additional Secretary/Joint Secretary (Leather and Footwear), DPIIT. It will have members from different ministries including MSME and commerce.

The committee will ensure effective implementation, lay down procedures, decide normative prices for standard plant and machinery required for the modernization programme, accord sanction of financial assistance from Government, and monitor and follow up disbursal of financial assistance from Government to the industrial units under the sub-scheme IDLS, the notification said.

The Advisory Committee will also be chaired by DPIIT's chaired by Additional Secretary/Joint Secretary (Leather and Footwear). Chairman, Council for Leather Exports and Chairman, Council for Footwear, Leather and Accessories would be the members besides other representatives.

