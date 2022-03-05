Left Menu

China says opposes foreign interference on Taiwan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2022 06:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 06:54 IST
China says opposes foreign interference on Taiwan
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Saturday the government firmly opposes any separatist activities seeking Taiwan's independence or any foreign interference.

"We will advance the peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait and the reunification of China," he said in his work report to the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament.

