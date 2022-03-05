China says opposes foreign interference on Taiwan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2022 06:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 06:54 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Saturday the government firmly opposes any separatist activities seeking Taiwan's independence or any foreign interference.
"We will advance the peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait and the reunification of China," he said in his work report to the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Li Keqiang
- Taiwan
- Chinese
- Taiwan Strait
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 40 new local, 47 imported COVID-19 cases
Beijing 2022: China's Eileen Gu bags halfpipe gold, becomes first freeskier to win 3 medals in one Olympics
China changing tune as birth rate drops to record low, faces challenge of ageing workforce
China changing tune as birth rate drops to record low, faces challenge of ageing population
Cambodia job scam accusation brings backlash for 58.com in China