UN agency: Ukraine exodus reaches 1.45 million
PTI | Geneva | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:32 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The International Organisation for Migration says the number of people who have left Ukraine since fighting began has now reached 1.45 million.
The UN migration agency, citing figures from government ministries in countries where they have arrived, said Saturday that 787,300 of them went to Poland. Some 228,700 fled to Moldova, 144,700 to Hungary, 132,600 to Romania and 100,500 to Slovakia.
The IOM said that nationals of 138 countries have crossed Ukraine's borders into neighbouring nations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as investors cut risk on Ukraine tension
WRAPUP 11-Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia
FOREX-Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady on hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine