UN agency: Ukraine exodus reaches 1.45 million

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Switzerland

The International Organisation for Migration says the number of people who have left Ukraine since fighting began has now reached 1.45 million.

The UN migration agency, citing figures from government ministries in countries where they have arrived, said Saturday that 787,300 of them went to Poland. Some 228,700 fled to Moldova, 144,700 to Hungary, 132,600 to Romania and 100,500 to Slovakia.

The IOM said that nationals of 138 countries have crossed Ukraine's borders into neighbouring nations.

