MP: Three children killed as truck collides with motorcycle in Rewa

Three children were killed when a truck collided with their motorcycle and ran them over on a national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Saturday, police said.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 17:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three children were killed when a truck collided with their motorcycle and ran them over on a national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place when the victims were returning home after giving their Class 10 final exams, sub-inspector Pragya Patel of Khatkhari outpost said.

A speeding truck travelling in the opposite direction collided with the motorcycle and ran over the trio, killing them on the spot, she said.

The victims Taj Ansari, Ranu Ansari and Ishma Ansari were cousins, she said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem. The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle has been impounded, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

