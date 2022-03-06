Left Menu

Man injured in firing in Nalasopara in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-03-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 23:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was injured after some unidentified persons fired two rounds at him from point blank range in Nalasopara area of Palghar district late Sunday night, a police official said.

The incident took place near Santosh Bhuvan area at around 10:30pm and the man, who is yet to be identified, has been hospitalized, the Tulinj police station official added.

