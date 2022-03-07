Left Menu

Israeli attack over Damascus kills two -Syrian State Media

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-03-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 10:38 IST
Israeli attack over Damascus kills two -Syrian State Media
An Israeli attack over the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday killed two civilians and left some material damage, Syrian State Media reported citing a military source.

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon's Hezbollah have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad in Syria's war. "Our air defences downed most of the Israeli missiles," the military source said.

Three soldiers were killed in an Israeli rocket attack in the vicinity of Damascus last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

