Assam: Two arrested with heroin in Karimganj

Two persons were arrested with 297 grams of heroin, packed in 27 soap cases and concealed under the bonnet of a car on Sunday at Ashimganj area under Patharkandi police station in Assam's Karimganj district, informed the Officer-in-Charge of Patharkandi police station, Samarjit Basumutary.

The accused were identified as Saif Uddin and Taj Uddin, added the police.

"Based on the intelligence input, we had set up a Naka checking and intercepted the car. During the search, we found 27 packets of heroin from the car. Our investigation is on," said Basumutary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)