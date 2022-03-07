Assam: Two arrested with heroin in Karimganj

Left Menu

Two persons were arrested with 297 grams of heroin, packed in 27 soap cases and concealed under the bonnet of a car on Sunday at Ashimganj area under Patharkandi police station in Assam's Karimganj district, informed the Officer-in-Charge of Patharkandi police station, Samarjit Basumutary.

ANI | Karimganj (Assam) | Updated: 07-03-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 11:07 IST
Visual of heroin seized in Assam's Karimganj district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The accused were identified as Saif Uddin and Taj Uddin, added the police.

"Based on the intelligence input, we had set up a Naka checking and intercepted the car. During the search, we found 27 packets of heroin from the car. Our investigation is on," said Basumutary. (ANI)

