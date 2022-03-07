Putin urges EU to make Kyiv "respect humanitarian law" in talks with Michel -Kremlin
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:24 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel on Ukraine, during which Putin urged the European Union to pressure authorities in Kyiv to respect humanitarian law, the Kremlin said on Monday.
The Kremlin added in a statement that humanitarian aspects of the situation in Ukraine had been discussed and that Putin had updated Michel on Russia's talks with Ukrainian representatives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
What are false flag attacks – and could Russia make one work in the information age?
NATO Chief warns of Russia planning a 'Full-Scale Attack' on Ukraine
A Russian invasion of Ukraine is very imminent - UK minister
West would cut Russian companies' access to dollars if Ukraine is invaded, UK's Johnson says
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Finland beat Russians 2-1 to clinch historic ice hockey gold