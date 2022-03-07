Left Menu

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:24 IST
Putin urges EU to make Kyiv "respect humanitarian law" in talks with Michel -Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel on Ukraine, during which Putin urged the European Union to pressure authorities in Kyiv to respect humanitarian law, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The Kremlin added in a statement that humanitarian aspects of the situation in Ukraine had been discussed and that Putin had updated Michel on Russia's talks with Ukrainian representatives.

