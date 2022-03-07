France says its citizens still in Ukraine should leave the country immediately
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:25 IST
- Country:
- France
French citizens still in Ukraine should leave the country without delay, the French Foreign Affairs ministry said on Monday on its website.
It added that the French embassy in Ukraine, now relocated to Lviv, would remain operational.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement