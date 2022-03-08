Italian authorities warn companies about cyber risks
- Country:
- Italy
Italian banking and markets regulators told companies to be on heightened alert against possible hacking attacks, while also urging them to comply with sanctions imposed against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. "Given the situation, we recommend companies under our watch pay the highest attention to possible cyber attacks, intensify monitoring and defence activities," the Bank of Italy said in a joint statement with markets watchdog Consob, insurance supervisor IVASS and anti-money laundering body UIF.
"Companies must also carefully consider business continuity plans to make sure (data) backups work properly," they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US claims Russia has ordered final preparations for invasion
Russian-backed Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by Kyiv forces -RIA
US preparing sanctions that would target Russian banks: Reports
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Russia on Feb 23-24: Reports
Biden accepts 'in principle' meeting with Putin if Russia does not invade Ukraine: White House