Italian authorities warn companies about cyber risks

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-03-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 00:08 IST
Italian banking and markets regulators told companies to be on heightened alert against possible hacking attacks, while also urging them to comply with sanctions imposed against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. "Given the situation, we recommend companies under our watch pay the highest attention to possible cyber attacks, intensify monitoring and defence activities," the Bank of Italy said in a joint statement with markets watchdog Consob, insurance supervisor IVASS and anti-money laundering body UIF.

"Companies must also carefully consider business continuity plans to make sure (data) backups work properly," they added.

