Left Menu

Gujarat: Woman stabbed to death by man in Ahmedabad marketplace

A preliminary probe has found he was earlier in a relationship with the victim and was angry after it was called off.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-03-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 21:36 IST
Gujarat: Woman stabbed to death by man in Ahmedabad marketplace
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at a marketplace in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on International Women's Day on Tuesday, a man allegedly stabbed to death a woman with whom he was earlier in a relationship, police said.

Naresh Rathod stabbed Asha Bodana (35) five to six times in the evening, killing her instantly, Inspector RT Udavat of Madhupura police station said.

''Efforts are on to nab Rathod. A preliminary probe has found he was earlier in a relationship with the victim and was angry after it was called off. The man and woman lived in the same locality,'' Udavat said.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras in the vicinity, with clips showing the victim standing by the side of the road to buy something, before the man appears from behind, pins her down and stabs her multiple times.

The clips show him standing at the spot for some time near the bloodied victim and then fleeing. A man can be seen throwing a box-like object at Rathod as he runs away from the scene of crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022